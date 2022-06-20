See some of our favorite pictures from the Something In The Water music festival

The Something In The Water music festival had its first run in Washington, D.C., over the weekend.

The festival's creator, Pharrell Williams, moved it to Washington, D.C., from Virginia Beach, Va.

The three-day event included performers such as Anderson .Paak; Ozuna; Raveena; Tyler, the Creator; J Balvin; Denzel Curry; Omar Apollo and many more.

Take a look at the scene and the performances:

Joshua Bryant / NPR / NPR Tobe Nwigwe and his wife, Fat Nwigwe

Tyrone Turner / WAMU / WAMU Crowds scream and raise their phones as Moneybagg Yo takes the stage on Friday, June 17.

Tyrone Turner / WAMU / WAMU Moneybagg Yo

Vanessa Castillo / NPR / NPR Teyana Taylor

Joshua Bryant / NPR / NPR Jon Batiste

Vanessa Castillo / NPR / NPR Baby Tate

Vanessa Castillo / NPR / NPR Usher

Tyrone Turner / WAMU / WAMU The crowds raise their hands during 6lack's performance Friday, June 17.

Tyrone Turner / WAMU / WAMU Quinn XCII is displayed on a large monitor with the U.S. Capitol in the background as he performs Friday, June 17.

Joshua Bryant / NPR / NPR Lucky Daye

Tyrone Turner / WAMU / WAMU Friends (from left) Tatiana Teran, from Richmond, Va., Jasmine Bates, from Atlanta, and Monique Brown, from Sterling, Va., enjoy the festival Friday, June 17.

Vanessa Castillo / NPR / NPR J Balvin

Vanessa Castillo / NPR / NPR Pusha T

Vanessa Castillo / NPR / NPR Pharrell Williams and Justin Timberlake

Tyrone Turner / WAMU / WAMU 6lack

Joshua Bryant / NPR / NPR Rapper T.I.

Tyrone Turner / WAMU / WAMU Friends Ibrahim Hydara, from Rockville, Md. (center with hat), and Rasheed Billy, from Baltimore, Md., lounge in their inflatable couches as they take in the scene at the music festival on Friday, June 17.