See some of our favorite pictures from the Something In The Water music festival

The Something In The Water music festival had its first run in Washington, D.C., over the weekend.
The festival's creator, Pharrell Williams, moved it to Washington, D.C., from Virginia Beach, Va.
The three-day event included performers such as Anderson .Paak; Ozuna; Raveena; Tyler, the Creator; J Balvin; Denzel Curry; Omar Apollo and many more.
Take a look at the scene and the performances:
Joshua Bryant / NPR
NPR
Tobe Nwigwe and his wife, Fat Nwigwe
Tyrone Turner / WAMU
WAMU
Crowds scream and raise their phones as Moneybagg Yo takes the stage on Friday, June 17.
Tyrone Turner / WAMU
WAMU
Moneybagg Yo
Vanessa Castillo / NPR
NPR
Teyana Taylor
Joshua Bryant / NPR
NPR
Jon Batiste
Vanessa Castillo / NPR
NPR
Baby Tate
Vanessa Castillo / NPR
NPR
Usher
Tyrone Turner / WAMU
WAMU
The crowds raise their hands during 6lack's performance Friday, June 17.
Tyrone Turner / WAMU
WAMU
Quinn XCII is displayed on a large monitor with the U.S. Capitol in the background as he performs Friday, June 17.
Joshua Bryant / NPR
NPR
Lucky Daye
Tyrone Turner / WAMU
WAMU
Friends (from left) Tatiana Teran, from Richmond, Va., Jasmine Bates, from Atlanta, and Monique Brown, from Sterling, Va., enjoy the festival Friday, June 17.
Vanessa Castillo / NPR
NPR
J Balvin
Vanessa Castillo / NPR
NPR
Pusha T
Vanessa Castillo / NPR
NPR
Pharrell Williams and Justin Timberlake
Tyrone Turner / WAMU
WAMU
6lack
Joshua Bryant / NPR
NPR
Rapper T.I.
Tyrone Turner / WAMU
WAMU
Friends Ibrahim Hydara, from Rockville, Md. (center with hat), and Rasheed Billy, from Baltimore, Md., lounge in their inflatable couches as they take in the scene at the music festival on Friday, June 17.
Joshua Bryant / NPR
NPR
Pharrell Williams