Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2024 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing technical difficulties impacting broadcasts, streams, and apps. Engineers are working on the issue.

There's still a lot at stake heading into the final week of the NFL regular season

By Gus Contreras,
Kathyrn FoxJuana Summers
Published January 5, 2024 at 3:24 PM CST

NPR's Juana Summers speaks with The Ringer's Lindsay Jones about what's at stake this final week of the NFL regular season.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
NPR National News
Gus Contreras
See stories by Gus Contreras
Kathyrn Fox
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
See stories by Juana Summers
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate