Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Thanks to generous corporate supporters, APR is able to provide the opportunity for listeners to attend performances. Ticket giveaway entries and details can be found here.

משפחה אחת. תקיפה אחת. 132 שמות. תחקיר מעזה.

By Daniel Estrin,
Daniel WoodAbu Bakr BashirAnas BabaAhmed AbuhamdaMahmoud RehanConnie Hanzhang Jin
Published April 26, 2025 at 11:01 PM CDT
Mohammed Nabil Abu Naser holds a handwritten list of family members killed in an October 2024 Israeli strike in northern Gaza.
Mahmoud Rehan
/
NPR
Mohammed Nabil Abu Naser holds a handwritten list of family members killed in an October 2024 Israeli strike in northern Gaza.

יותר מ-51,000 פלסטינים נהרגו במלחמה בעזה, לפי משרד הבריאות בעזה. שיחזרנו את מהלך האירועים באחת התקיפות הקטלניות ביותר של צה״ל.

View the project »

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
NPR World NewsNPR News
Daniel Estrin
Daniel Estrin is NPR's international correspondent in Jerusalem.
See stories by Daniel Estrin
Daniel Wood
Daniel Wood is a visual journalist at NPR, where he brings data and analyses into complex topics by paired reporting with custom charts, maps and explainers. He focuses on data-rich topics like COVID-19 outcomes, climate change and politics. His interest in tracking a small outbreak of a novel coronavirus in January 2020 helped position NPR to be among the leading news organizations to provide daily updates on the growth and impact of COVID-19 around the country and globe.
See stories by Daniel Wood
Abu Bakr Bashir
Anas Baba
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Ahmed Abuhamda
Mahmoud Rehan
Connie Hanzhang Jin
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Connie Hanzhang Jin
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate