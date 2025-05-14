Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUAL in Tuscaloosa will be off air starting at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 14 for maintenance. Click here for other ways to listen. Thank you for your patience.

FAA meets with airlines to discuss reducing flights at Newark Airport

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 14, 2025 at 10:41 AM CDT

The Federal Aviation Administration meets with major airlines Wednesday and Thursday to discuss a plan to reduce flights at Newark Liberty International Airport, as equipment outages and staffing shortages have sewn chaos at the New York metro travel hub.

Here & Now transportation analyst Seth Kaplan joins host Peter O’Dowd to fill us in on what’s in store for Newark Airport and air traffic control infrastructure more broadly.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Tags
NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate