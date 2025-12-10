Digital Media Center
About a third of people arrested by ICE had no criminal record, new data shows

By Leila Fadel
Published December 10, 2025 at 3:50 AM CST

Data obtained and published by the Deportation Data Project shows that in the first nine months of President Trump's second term, around 75,000 people arrested by ICE did not have a criminal record, which is over a third of all ICE arrests. Co-host Leila Fadel talks to Ariel Ruiz Soto, a senior policy analyst with the Migration Policy Institute, about what this data tells us about the Trump administration's immigration policy.

Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
