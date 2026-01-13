Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
Box 870370
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2026 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We're experiencing technical difficulties for the signal 100.7 in Huntsville. Click here for other ways to listen.

Markets and restaurants return to Gaza, but few can afford the expensive price tag

By Aya Batrawy,
Anas Baba
Published January 13, 2026 at 3:46 AM CST

New eateries are popping up in Gaza after months of famine, but it's pricey and many people still rely on aid to survive.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
NPR World News
Aya Batrawy
Aya Batraway is an NPR International Correspondent based in Dubai. She joined in 2022 from the Associated Press, where she was an editor and reporter for over 11 years.
Anas Baba
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate