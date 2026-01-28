Digital Media Center
Remembering Christa McAuliffe, the first teacher in space, 40 years after the Challenger explosion

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published January 28, 2026 at 11:07 AM CST

Forty years ago, the Challenger space shuttle exploded over Cape Canaveral, Florida, killing all seven crew members.

Christa McAuliffe, a 37-year-old high school teacher from New Hampshire, was one of those crew members. She was set to become the first teacher in space.

NHPR’s Patrick McNameeKing joins us to talk about McAuliffe’s life and legacy, from those who knew her.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom
