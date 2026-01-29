DHS funding battle risks shutdown. And, Fed holds rates steady despite Trump pressure

Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.

Today's top stories

The Senate is expected to vote today on a $1.6 trillion six-bill package to fund the government. But Democrats say they will block the funding package, which includes money for the Department of Homeland Security, until there are major reforms to how immigration agents operate in the U.S. Without a deal, a partial government shutdown begins at the end of the day tomorrow.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images / Getty Images Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) talks to reporters following the weekly Senate Democratic policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 28 in Washington, DC. A partial federal government shutdown looms as Senate Democrats have threatened to hold up funding for the Department of Homeland Security after two U.S. citizens were murdered by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Minneapolis.

🎧 Democrats are pushing to pass the other five spending bills in the package, leaving out DHS while they negotiate terms, NPR's Claudia Grisales tells Up First. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says his party wants tighter cooperation with local law enforcement, a uniform code of conduct and use-of-force rules, and an end to roving patrols. Republican leaders oppose splitting the funding package, arguing that the House would never pass any part of it again. A partial shutdown would lead to other government agencies, such as Health and Human Services, losing funding this weekend.

Yesterday, nearly 200 protesters demonstrated outside an ICE family detention center in South Texas to demand the release of 5-year-old Liam Ramos and his father. Authorities detained the father and son in Minnesota last week and transported them to the center. The demonstration led to a confrontation with police in riot gear.

🎧 Police fired pepper balls to disperse the crowd during the confrontation, filling the air with white smoke. Texas Public Radio's Joey Palacios, who was there, says he and his photographer started coughing and couldn't see. Palacios said the experience felt like breathing hot sauce. Earlier that day, Congressman Joaquin Castro and Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett visited the detention center and met with the child and his father. Castro reported that the young boy appeared physically and emotionally affected by the ordeal.

Federal Reserve policymakers voted yesterday to hold interest rates steady, despite pressure from President Trump for lower borrowing costs. The Fed is aiming to keep interest rates high enough to fight inflation while avoiding a spike in unemployment.

🎧 The Fed is hoping to get inflation back down to 2%. It was around 3% in December, NPR's Scott Horsley reports. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell says the president's tariffs are a big reason for the higher inflation rate. While U.S. importers have absorbed some costs so far, Powell warns that consumers could see more tariff-related price hikes in the coming months. Powell predicts that inflation might eventually settle down if we don't get many more tariff hikes.

Living better

Gennadiy Kravchenko/iStockphoto / Getty Images / Getty Images Athletic young woman doing exercises in gym

Living Better is a special series about what it takes to stay healthy in America.

Building strength and muscle benefits a person's health and longevity. But most Americans don't lift weights or regularly engage in muscle-strengthening activities. Many people often say they don't have time to exercise. Experts say that in reality, it probably doesn't take as long as many people think. Exercise physiologist David Behm and others in his field are promoting the idea of a minimum dose. The concept is in how little you can get away with and still make meaningful progress. Check out this guide to start meaningful strength training:

🏋️ You can make real strength and muscle gains with just one or two quick workouts a week, sometimes in as little as half an hour.

🏋️ The key is to focus on multi-joint exercises, like squats and bench presses. These moves activate one or more major muscle groups at the same time.

🏋️ Studies on resistance training suggest a beginner could start with one workout a week for the first three months. Their routine should incorporate a handful of multi-joint exercises, with one set of about 6 to 15 reps per movement.

Today's listen

Lauren Desberg / XX

Vocalist Michael Mayo's sophomore album, Fly, soared to new heights, earning him his first Grammy nomination. Mayo showcased his jazz-influenced musical prowess, captivating critics with its floating production, expressive songwriting and expansive vocal range. The album received a nomination for best jazz vocal album, and the track "Four" earned a nod for best jazz performance. Mayo joined All Things Considered host Ailsa Chang to discuss the people who helped Fly take flight and how he approaches taking artistic risk. Listen to the interview or read the transcript here.

3 things to know before you go

JUAN BARRETO/AFP via Getty Images / AFP / AFP The Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra (SBSO). performing in 2013.

The Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra earned a Grammy nomination for best orchestral performance with its recording of Ravel's Boléro. The orchestra is the flagship ensemble of Venezuela and it remains focused on the music despite a turbulent moment for the country. With the Super Bowl matchup set, the Word of the Week is coming in with a timely term: football. Check out how the word has become synonymous with multiple sports. In this week's Far-Flung Postcard, NPR's Diaa Hadid takes a stroll along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India, where people enjoy a relaxing late-afternoon breeze.

