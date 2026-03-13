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Synth-pop duo Haute & Freddy 'dance the pain away' on debut album

NPR | By Christopher Intagliata,
Ailsa ChangKathryn Fink
Published March 13, 2026 at 4:02 PM CDT

NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Michelle Buzz and Lance Shipp of the synthpop group Haute & Freddy about the release of their debut album, Big Disgrace.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Christopher Intagliata
Christopher Intagliata is an editor at All Things Considered, where he writes news and edits interviews with politicians, musicians, restaurant owners, scientists and many of the other voices heard on the air.
See stories by Christopher Intagliata
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
See stories by Ailsa Chang
Kathryn Fink
Kathryn Fink is a producer with NPR's All Things Considered.
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