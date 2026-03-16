Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
Box 870370
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2026 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Want to support APR? Become a monthly contributing listener today!

EU rejects Trump's request to help secure the Strait of Hormuz

NPR | By Teri Schultz,
Ailsa Chang
Published March 16, 2026 at 3:13 PM CDT

The European Union has rejected President Trump's request to help secure the Strait of Hormuz, saying the war is "not theirs."

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
NPR World News
Teri Schultz
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Teri Schultz
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
See stories by Ailsa Chang
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate