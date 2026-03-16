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March Madness is set: Who's dancing and who was dumped

NPR | By Becky Sullivan,
A Martínez
Published March 16, 2026 at 3:31 AM CDT

March Madness is set! The men's and women's collegiate basketball brackets were unveiled on Sunday. We discuss the surprises and who didn't make the cut.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Becky Sullivan
Becky Sullivan has reported and produced for NPR since 2011 with a focus on hard news and breaking stories. She has been on the ground to cover natural disasters, disease outbreaks, elections and protests, delivering stories to both broadcast and digital platforms.
See stories by Becky Sullivan
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
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