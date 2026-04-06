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Ret. Rear Adm. says U.S. must compel Iranian regime to change its behavior going forward

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 6, 2026 at 10:47 AM CDT

“We’re not going to get regime change; we need a change in how the regime acts,” says Ret. Rear Adm. Mark Montgomery, who speaks with Here & Now’s Scott Tong about Iran’s persistent military capabilities, the dramatic rescue of a downed U.S. weapons systems officer and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s firing of U.S. Army chief of staff Gen. Randy George.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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