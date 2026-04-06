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'Time is running out': Trump pressures Iran on Hormuz

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 6, 2026 at 10:45 AM CDT

The clock is ticking on President Trump’s demand that Iran reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and he’s warning of serious consequences if they don’t.

That deadline comes as U.S. and Israeli strikes ramp up inside Iran, with Israel saying it has taken out top military figures. Iran is already hitting back, firing missiles into Israel.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan talks with NPR’s Carrie Kahn about the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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