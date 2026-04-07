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Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder talk about how 'Hacks' has helped bridge generations

NPR | By Ailsa Chang,
Mia VenkatAshley Brown
Published April 7, 2026 at 4:07 PM CDT

NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder about season 5 of their Emmy-winning HBO Max comedy, Hacks.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
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Mia Venkat
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
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Ashley Brown
Ashley Brown is a senior editor for All Things Considered.
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