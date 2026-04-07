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Trump repeats threats to bomb Iran's power plants and bridges if deal isn't reached

NPR | By Franco Ordoñez,
A Martínez
Published April 7, 2026 at 5:49 AM CDT

President Trump has repeated threats to Iran's civilian infrastructure if a deal isn't reached by Tuesday night.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Franco Ordoñez
Franco Ordoñez is a White House Correspondent for NPR's Washington Desk. Before he came to NPR in 2019, Ordoñez covered the White House for McClatchy. He has also written about diplomatic affairs, foreign policy and immigration, and has been a correspondent in Cuba, Colombia, Mexico and Haiti.
See stories by Franco Ordoñez
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
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