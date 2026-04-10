Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
Box 870370
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2026 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Free performance tickets! Sponsored by our partners. Click here to see active APR Giveaways.

High-stakes Iran talks begin, but key players are missing

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 10, 2026 at 10:55 AM CDT

Vice President JD Vance is heading to Pakistan for high-stakes talks with Iran, even as the ceasefire is looking shaky and Israeli airstrikes are still hitting Lebanon.

The U.S. and Iran are still far apart on the big issues — from uranium enrichment to regional security — and there’s real confusion about what’s actually on the table.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan talks with former deputy national security advisor Jon Finer about what to expect.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate