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Israel and Lebanon to hold ceasefire talks

NPR | By Carrie Kahn,
Steve Inskeep
Published April 10, 2026 at 3:45 AM CDT

Israel and Lebanon have agreed to hold direct ceasefire talks for the first time in decades in a bid to halt the violence in southern Lebanon.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Carrie Kahn
Carrie Kahn is NPR's International Correspondent based in Mexico City, Mexico. She covers Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central America. Kahn's reports can be heard on NPR's award-winning news programs including All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Weekend Edition, and on NPR.org.
See stories by Carrie Kahn
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep
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