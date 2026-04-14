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Lebanon and Israel hold first direct talks in decades, as Israeli invasion digs in

NPR | By Michele Kelemen
Published April 14, 2026 at 2:57 PM CDT

Israel and Lebanon are holding historic talks in Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Michele Kelemen
Michele Kelemen has been with NPR for two decades, starting as NPR's Moscow bureau chief and now covering the State Department and Washington's diplomatic corps. Her reports can be heard on all NPR News programs, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
See stories by Michele Kelemen
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