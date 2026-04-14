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'People had hope': Iranian Americans watch the Iran war from afar

NPR | By Kelly McEvers,
A Martínez
Published April 14, 2026 at 3:42 AM CDT

Americans with ties to Iran open up about the challenges and tensions around the fragile ceasefire.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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Kelly McEvers
Kelly McEvers is a two-time Peabody Award-winning journalist and former host of NPR's flagship newsmagazine, All Things Considered. She spent much of her career as an international correspondent, reporting from Asia, the former Soviet Union, and the Middle East. She is the creator and host of the acclaimed Embedded podcast, a documentary show that goes to hard places to make sense of the news. She began her career as a newspaper reporter in Chicago.
See stories by Kelly McEvers
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
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