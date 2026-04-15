Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
Box 870370
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2026 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Free performance tickets! Sponsored by our partners. Click here to see active APR Giveaways.

Putin and the past that never went away

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 15, 2026 at 11:06 AM CDT
Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Rosseti CEO and Board Chairman Andrei Ryumin at the Kremin in Moscow, Tuesday, April 14, 2026. (Alexander Kazakov/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Alexander Kazakov/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP
Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Rosseti CEO and Board Chairman Andrei Ryumin at the Kremin in Moscow, Tuesday, April 14, 2026. (Alexander Kazakov/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Exiled Russian journalist Mikhail Zygar now lives in New York after fleeing Russia in 2022, and has since been sentenced in absentia to prison. He says the Soviet Union’s collapse wasn’t a clean break, but a transformation.

He talks with NPR’s Nick Spicer about his new book, “The Dark Side of the Earth,” which argues that the forces shaping Russian President Vladimir Putin today were never fully dismantled and are still driving global conflict.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate