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How the conflict in Iran is testing the U.S.-European alliance

NPR | By Mary Louise Kelly,
Rob SchmitzGreg Myre
Published April 16, 2026 at 3:49 PM CDT

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with correspondents Greg Myre and Rob Schmitz about how the Iran war is affecting the U.S. alliance with Europe.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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Mary Louise Kelly
Mary Louise Kelly is a co-host of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine.
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Rob Schmitz
Rob Schmitz is NPR's international correspondent based in Berlin, where he covers the human stories of a vast region reckoning with its past while it tries to guide the world toward a brighter future. From his base in the heart of Europe, Schmitz has covered Germany's levelheaded management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rise of right-wing nationalist politics in Poland and creeping Chinese government influence inside the Czech Republic.
See stories by Rob Schmitz
Greg Myre
Greg Myre is a national security correspondent with a focus on the intelligence community, a position that follows his many years as a foreign correspondent covering conflicts around the globe.
See stories by Greg Myre
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