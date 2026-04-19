Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
Box 870370
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2026 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Free performance tickets! Sponsored by our partners. Click here to see active APR Giveaways.

"Classical Music Happy Hour" podcast shows a different side of classical music

NPR | By Mallory Yu,
Rob SchmitzTinbete Ermyas
Published April 19, 2026 at 4:01 PM CDT

NPR's Rob Schmitz speaks with pianist Emanuel Ax about his new podcast "Classical Music Happy Hour."

Copyright 2026 NPR
Mallory Yu
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Mallory Yu
Rob Schmitz
Rob Schmitz is NPR's international correspondent based in Berlin, where he covers the human stories of a vast region reckoning with its past while it tries to guide the world toward a brighter future. From his base in the heart of Europe, Schmitz has covered Germany's levelheaded management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rise of right-wing nationalist politics in Poland and creeping Chinese government influence inside the Czech Republic.
See stories by Rob Schmitz
Tinbete Ermyas
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate