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As world pushes for a ceasefire in Iran and Lebanon, many Israelis support fighting

NPR | By Eleanor Beardsley
Published April 20, 2026 at 5:05 PM CDT

While President Trump presses for an end to wars in Iran and Lebanon, many Israelis believe they should keep fighting.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Eleanor Beardsley
Eleanor Beardsley began reporting from France for NPR in 2004 as a freelance journalist, following all aspects of French society, politics, economics, culture and gastronomy. Since then, she has steadily worked her way to becoming an integral part of the NPR Europe reporting team.
See stories by Eleanor Beardsley
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