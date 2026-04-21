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Uncertainty hangs over U.S.-Iran talks as ceasefire deadline looms

NPR | By Franco Ordoñez,
Aya BatrawyScott Detrow
Published April 21, 2026 at 3:10 PM CDT

President Trump says he does not want to extend the ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran as the clock ticks down on the deadline.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Franco Ordoñez
Franco Ordoñez is a White House Correspondent for NPR's Washington Desk. Before he came to NPR in 2019, Ordoñez covered the White House for McClatchy. He has also written about diplomatic affairs, foreign policy and immigration, and has been a correspondent in Cuba, Colombia, Mexico and Haiti.
See stories by Franco Ordoñez
Aya Batrawy
Aya Batraway is an NPR International Correspondent based in Dubai. She joined in 2022 from the Associated Press, where she was an editor and reporter for over 11 years.
Scott Detrow
Scott Detrow is a White House correspondent for NPR and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast.
See stories by Scott Detrow
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