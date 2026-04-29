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UAE OPEC

NPR | By Aya Batrawy,
A MartínezDiantha Parker
Published April 29, 2026 at 9:35 AM CDT

The UAE says it will leave OPEC, amid tensions with Saudi Arabia and the chaos of the Iran war.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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Aya Batrawy
Aya Batraway is an NPR International Correspondent based in Dubai. She joined in 2022 from the Associated Press, where she was an editor and reporter for over 11 years.
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Diantha Parker
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