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French musician Sofiane Pamart talks about his new album 'Movie'

NPR | By Ayesha Rascoe
Published May 3, 2026 at 7:09 AM CDT

NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with French musician Sofiane Pamart about soundtracks to our lives, and about his new album, "Movie."

Copyright 2026 NPR
Ayesha Rascoe
Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her third presidential administration. Rascoe's White House coverage has included a number of high profile foreign trips, including President Trump's 2019 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam, and President Obama's final NATO summit in Warsaw, Poland in 2016. As a part of the White House team, she's also a regular on the NPR Politics Podcast.
See stories by Ayesha Rascoe
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