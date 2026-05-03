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Life Kit team shares tax choices that save you money

NPR | By Marielle Segarra
Published May 3, 2026 at 4:24 PM CDT

Life Kit has tips to help you make better tax choices now that'll save you money in 2026.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Marielle Segarra
Marielle Segarra is a reporter and the host of NPR's Life Kit, the award-winning podcast and radio show that shares trustworthy, nonjudgmental tips that help listeners navigate their lives.
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