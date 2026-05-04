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Rescuers help Timmy, a stranded whale, return home

NPR | By Rob Schmitz
Published May 4, 2026 at 3:41 AM CDT

Rescuers defy warnings as the stranded "Humpback Hope," also known in German media as Timmy, is carried by barge into the North Sea, racing against time to save her.

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Rob Schmitz
Rob Schmitz is NPR's international correspondent based in Berlin, where he covers the human stories of a vast region reckoning with its past while it tries to guide the world toward a brighter future. From his base in the heart of Europe, Schmitz has covered Germany's levelheaded management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rise of right-wing nationalist politics in Poland and creeping Chinese government influence inside the Czech Republic.
See stories by Rob Schmitz
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