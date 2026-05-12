Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
Box 870370
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2026 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Free performance tickets! Sponsored by our partners. Click here to see active APR Giveaways.

Cure for Paranoia shares what it took to win's this year's Tiny Desk Contest

NPR | By Tinbete Ermyas,
Kai McNameeElle MannionAilsa Chang
Published May 12, 2026 at 4:20 PM CDT

NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Cameron McCloud of the band Cure for Paranoia, which won this year's Tiny Desk Contest.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tinbete Ermyas
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Kai McNamee
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Elle Mannion
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
See stories by Ailsa Chang
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate