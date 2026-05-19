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Shooting at Islamic Center of San Diego leaves 5 dead

NPR | By Juliana Kim,
A Martínez
Published May 19, 2026 at 3:04 AM CDT

At least three people are dead after two teenagers attacked a mosque in San Diego. Police say the perpetrators then took their own lives.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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NPR National News
Juliana Kim
Juliana Kim is a weekend reporter for Digital News, where she adds context to the news of the day and brings her enterprise skills to NPR's signature journalism.
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
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