Breaking barriers: How Studio by the Tracks is uplifting artists with autism in Birmingham

Whether it is a hobby or a full-fledged career, art is a powerful tool for storytelling and self-expression. However, for adults on the autism spectrum, access to creative programs significantly diminishes after adolescence.

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By walling off access to the necessary materials and community, the age barrier makes it difficult for autistic adults to develop an identity as an artist. Studio by the Tracks, a non-profit art studio in Birmingham, is on a mission to break down the age barrier by helping adults on the spectrum find their place in the art world.

“We were founded because, for people with autism, there is a service cliff after they age out of the public school system—and that's at 21,” said Lauren Cushman, director of marketing and partnerships at Studio by the Tracks.

In 1989, Ila Faye Miller originally founded the studio to serve both adults and adolescents with emotional disorders. In 2022, they made the decision to exclusively work with individuals on the autism spectrum. Although they primarily serve adults, the studio has a transitional program for artists aged 16 and up.

“We're not a clinical setting. We're not an art therapy setting. We just provide a safe and happy and comfortable space for people with autism,” Cushman explained. “That could be sensory issues, communication development issues—anything like that.”

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A core part of Studio by the Tracks' philosophy is that their artists never age out of the program. Access to the free accommodations and materials is available for as long as the artists need them.

Michael Hall holding one of his artworks.

“A lot of programs that are even for adults—it's a six-week program or a one-year program and then figure it out after that. Here, you're just here,” said Cushman.

By not having an age or time restriction, the studio has developed partnerships with their artists that span decades.

“I’ve been there for about 20 to 15 years,” said Michael Hall, an artist at Studio by the Tracks.

As a long-term artist, Hall has had the opportunity to create a sizable portfolio during his time at Studio by the Tracks. According to Hall, his favorite subject to draw is album covers, taking inspiration from his mother’s vinyl collection.

“In two years, I drew The Commodores, Donna Summers. I drew Maxine Nightingale, and then I drew the rest of Kool and the Gang,” Hall recounted.

He has sold many of his artworks through Studio by the Tracks' commission program. For artists like Hall, the studio is not only a place to forge an artistic identity but an entrepreneurial identity as well.

Baillee Majors

“Part of my job is to go out and get commissions for our artists… All of our artists make 60% of the sale of their art. So, all of our artists make a paycheck,” Cushman explained.

Commissions allow the artists to see the value of their work beyond the walls of the studio. By providing an avenue for a career, Studio by the Tracks also challenges misunderstandings about the level of agency among autistic adults.

“I would say the biggest misconception that we are working to fight against is the infantilization of people on the spectrum and treating them like kids,” said Cushman.

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While some may view accommodations as limitations, having access to them allows artists at the studio to fully express and capitalize on their creative talent. Accommodations can be individualized to each artists' needs, such as providing noise-cancelling headphones or a basket of sensory toys.

Baillee Majors

“There's so much untapped artistic potential in so many people and there is a place that is accessible and nurturing and there's guidance if you need it... Having a space like this is really unique, and there just aren't a lot of spaces like this,” Cushman said.

Although it is integral to their mission, only a portion of Studio by the Track’s funding comes from art sales. As a nonprofit, they rely on grants and donations for the remaining funds.

“We have a membership program… It could be $10 a month. It could be $100 a month. You can do whatever feels good to you, and with that, you get benefits,” Cushman explained. “You get a little welcome kit, you get discounts on our store, and you get early access to workshops and events... So, we try to give back and encourage people to do that.

Through donations, the studio can provide the necessary tools and materials for their artists. This allows their artists to grow in a way that would not be possible without Studio by the Tracks.

Donations can be made here: https://www.studiobythetracks.org/donate

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