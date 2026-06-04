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Embedded: "We Keep Us Safe" from NPR, KUOW and The Seattle Times

NPR
Published June 4, 2026 at 10:48 AM CDT

The eight-part series premieres on Thursday, June 11. Listen to Embedded wherever you get your podcasts, including NPR AppApple PodcastsPocket CastsSpotify, and RSS.

In the summer of 2020, sixteen-year-old Antonio Mays Jr. traveled a thousand miles to join the racial justice movement of his generation. He arrived in Seattle during the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest, known as CHOP. Less than a week later, he was shot and killed there. The case remains unsolved.

Hosts Sydney Brownstone of The Seattle Times and Will James of KUOW team up with NPR's Embedded to investigate Antonio's death. Alongside reporter David Gutman, they track down key figures and eyewitnesses from the night of the shooting and surface crucial evidence that has never been made public.

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