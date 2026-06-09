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From side gigs to canceling trips, Americans adjust to months of high gas prices

NPR | By Jennifer Ludden
Published June 9, 2026 at 3:45 AM CDT

Months of higher gas prices are taking a toll. We check in on the trade-offs people are making.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Jennifer Ludden
Jennifer Ludden helps edit energy and environment stories for NPR's National Desk, working with NPR staffers and a team of public radio reporters across the country. They track the shift to clean energy, state and federal policy moves, and how people and communities are coping with the mounting impacts of climate change.
See stories by Jennifer Ludden
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