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Police try to quell violence in Belfast after stabbing attack sparks backlash against immigrants.

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 11, 2026 at 11:02 AM CDT

A stabbing in Belfast has become the spark for wider violence in Northern Ireland. Police have deployed water cannons, and mobs are driving immigrant families from their homes as political leaders warn that extremists are exploiting the incident to fuel unrest.

Irish Times producer Andrew McNair joins Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan for a first-hand look at what’s happening in Belfast.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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