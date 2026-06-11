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Taiwan's opposition leader tours U.S. to defend her engagement approach to China

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 11, 2026 at 11:02 AM CDT
Taiwan's opposition Kuomintang (KMT) party leader Cheng Li-wun speaks during a news conference in Beijing, April 10, 2026. (Ng Han Guan/AP)
Ng Han Guan/AP
Taiwan's opposition Kuomintang (KMT) party leader Cheng Li-wun speaks during a news conference in Beijing, April 10, 2026. (Ng Han Guan/AP)

Cheng Li-wun, the leader of Taiwan’s largest opposition party, is touring the United States after meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

In an interview with Here & Now‘s Scott Tong, she stressed the importance of dialogue with Beijing, but said that the issue of “reunification” was never discussed in their April meeting. Her comments come as Taiwan looks to buy $14 billion in arms from the U.S. and as tensions linger over the island’s future.

Tong also talks to Shelley Rigger, professor of Asian Studies at Davidson College.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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