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Space X IPO and the economics of space exploration

NPR | By Michael Levitt,
Janaya WilliamsZephyr WeinreichAdrian FloridoDaniel Ofman
Published June 13, 2026 at 4:10 PM CDT

NPR's Adrian Florido speaks with Wall Street Journal reporter Micah Maidenberg about Space X's IPO and what it means for the economics of space exploration.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Michael Levitt
Michael Levitt is a news assistant for All Things Considered who is based in Atlanta, Georgia. He graduated from UCLA with a B.A. in Political Science. Before coming to NPR, Levitt worked in the solar energy industry and for the National Endowment for Democracy in Washington, D.C. He has also travelled extensively in the Middle East and speaks Arabic.
Janaya Williams
Zephyr Weinreich
Adrian Florido
Adrian Florido is a national correspondent for NPR covering race and identity in America.
Daniel Ofman
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
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