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Blues musician Taj Mahal discusses his new album 'Time'

NPR | By David Folkenflik,
Eleana Tworek
Published June 14, 2026 at 7:26 AM CDT

NPR's David Folkenflik talks to blues musician Taj Mahal about his new album, "Time."

Copyright 2026 NPR
David Folkenflik
David Folkenflik was described by Geraldo Rivera of Fox News as "a really weak-kneed, backstabbing, sweaty-palmed reporter." Others have been kinder. The Columbia Journalism Review, for example, once gave him a "laurel" for reporting that immediately led the U.S. military to institute safety measures for journalists in Baghdad.
See stories by David Folkenflik
Eleana Tworek
Eleana Tworek (she/her) is a news assistant on NPR's Weekend Edition. Tworek started at NPR in 2022 as an intern on the podcast Rough Translation. From there, she stayed on with the team as a production assistant. She is now exploring the news side of NPR on Weekend Edition.
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