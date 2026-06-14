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Trump declares victory in Iran talks

NPR | By Franco Ordoñez,
Adrian Florido
Published June 14, 2026 at 5:53 PM CDT

President Trump says a deal has been reached to end the war with Iran and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. NPR's Franco Ordoñez discusses what we know and what comes next.

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Franco Ordoñez
Franco Ordoñez is a White House Correspondent for NPR's Washington Desk. Before he came to NPR in 2019, Ordoñez covered the White House for McClatchy. He has also written about diplomatic affairs, foreign policy and immigration, and has been a correspondent in Cuba, Colombia, Mexico and Haiti.
See stories by Franco Ordoñez
Adrian Florido
Adrian Florido is a national correspondent for NPR covering race and identity in America.
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