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Trump says deal has been reached to end the war with Iran

NPR | By Carrie Kahn,
A Martínez
Published June 15, 2026 at 5:44 AM CDT

On social media, President Trump says a deal between Washington and Tehran to end the war "is now complete." He says the deal will be signed Friday.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Carrie Kahn
Carrie Kahn is NPR's International Correspondent based in Mexico City, Mexico. She covers Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central America. Kahn's reports can be heard on NPR's award-winning news programs including All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Weekend Edition, and on NPR.org.
See stories by Carrie Kahn
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
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