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G7 leaders meet for first full day of summit Tuesday

NPR | By Danielle Kurtzleben ,
A Martínez
Published June 16, 2026 at 3:46 AM CDT

President Trump meets with G7 leaders, as well as Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and the heads of Qatar and UAE, during the key summit's first full day.

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Danielle Kurtzleben
Danielle Kurtzleben is a political correspondent assigned to NPR's Washington Desk. She appears on NPR shows, writes for the web, and is a regular on The NPR Politics Podcast. She is covering the 2020 presidential election, with particular focuses on on economic policy and gender politics.
See stories by Danielle Kurtzleben
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
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