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Fast walkers in their 80s halve their risk of cognitive decline, study finds

NPR | By Allison Aubrey
Published July 6, 2026 at 3:08 PM CDT

A new study of older people with exceptional gaits indicates that fast walkers have about a 50% lower risk of developing cognitive decline.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Allison Aubrey
Allison Aubrey is a correspondent for NPR News, where her stories can be heard on Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She's also a contributor to the PBS NewsHour and is one of the hosts of NPR's Life Kit.
See stories by Allison Aubrey
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