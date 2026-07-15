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Check out ticket giveaway for Lord Huron. WHIL is on low power for tower maintenance.

How to go from horseshoe hairline to baldmaxxing

NPR | By Linah Mohammad,
Scott DetrowJustine Kenin
Published July 15, 2026 at 5:00 PM CDT

Harry James helps men feel more comfortable embracing their baldness — he calls it "baldmaxxing."

Copyright 2026 NPR
Linah Mohammad
Prior to joining NPR in 2022, Mohammad was a producer on The Washington Post's daily flagship podcast Post Reports, where her work was recognized by multiple awards. She was honored with a Peabody award for her work on an episode on the life of George Floyd.
Scott Detrow
Scott Detrow is a White House correspondent for NPR and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast.
See stories by Scott Detrow
Justine Kenin
Justine Kenin is an editor on All Things Considered. She joined NPR in 1999 as an intern. Nothing makes her happier than getting a book in the right reader's hands – most especially her own.
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