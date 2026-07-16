Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
Box 870370
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2026 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Check out ticket giveaway for Lord Huron. WHIL is on low power for tower maintenance.

How Detroit is recovering from bankruptcy

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 16, 2026 at 11:08 AM CDT
A woman sits in the shade on Monday, July 13, 2026, in Detroit. (Paul Sancya/AP)
Paul Sancya/AP
A woman sits in the shade on Monday, July 13, 2026, in Detroit. (Paul Sancya/AP)

Detroit has seen a remarkable recovery since it entered bankruptcy in 2013, but that recovery has been uneven, and not all neighborhoods and people have felt the benefits.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Stephen Henderson, journalist and founder of the news site BridgeDetroit, in Dolores Bennett Park, an example of a public space that was once neglected and has since been invested in to create a playground and space for gathering.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate