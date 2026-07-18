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Check out ticket giveaway for Lord Huron. WHIL is on low power for tower maintenance.

'Les Miserable' area concert wraps up world tour in New York City

NPR | By Jennifer Vanasco
Published July 18, 2026 at 6:53 AM CDT

After 17 countries and audiences of thousands, the concert celebrating the 40th anniversary of the landmark musical is drawing to a close.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Jennifer Vanasco
Jennifer Vanasco is an editor on the NPR Culture Desk, where she also reports on theater, visual arts, cultural institutions, the intersection of tech/culture and the economics of the arts.
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