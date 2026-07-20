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Protests continue in Ukraine over defense minister's firing

NPR | By Joanna Kakissis
Published July 20, 2026 at 3:42 AM CDT

Protests over President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's dismissal of the country's defense minister coincide with a fresh wave of Russian strikes across Ukraine.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Joanna Kakissis
Joanna Kakissis is a foreign correspondent based in Kyiv, Ukraine, where she reports poignant stories of a conflict that has upended millions of lives, affected global energy and food supplies and pitted NATO against Russia.
See stories by Joanna Kakissis
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