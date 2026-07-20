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Check out ticket giveaway for Lord Huron. WHIL is on low power for tower maintenance.
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Matt Ozug
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Patrick Jarenwattananon
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Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
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