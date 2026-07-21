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When a pop star burned out, she stumbled into 'Extracurricular' romance

NPR | By Juana Summers,
Patrick JarenwattananonJordan-Marie Smith
Published July 21, 2026 at 3:04 PM CDT

Rachel Lynn Solomon has a new book out titled, Extracurricular. She speaks with NPR's Juana Summers about the adult romance novel.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
See stories by Juana Summers
Patrick Jarenwattananon
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Patrick Jarenwattananon
Jordan-Marie Smith
Jordan-Marie Smith is a producer with NPR's All Things Considered.
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