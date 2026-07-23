Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
Box 870370
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2026 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Check out ticket giveaway for Lord Huron. We are having a local networking issue impacting broadcast and digital channels. Engineers are working to resolve.

Trump ramps up aggression toward Iran despite dwindling support at home

NPR | By Deepa Shivaram,
A Martínez
Published July 23, 2026 at 3:44 AM CDT

President Trump is lobbing new threats at Iran as polling shows even his base is getting weary of the Iran war.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
NPR World News
Deepa Shivaram
Deepa Shivaram is a multi-platform political reporter on NPR's Washington Desk.
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate