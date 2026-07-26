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Breakfasts around the world: Syrnyky, or curd-chees hotcakes in Ukraine

NPR | By Joanna Kakissis,
Hannah Bloch
Published July 26, 2026 at 7:50 AM CDT

Everyone in Ukraine has a story about syrnyki, the tangy, curd-cheese pancakes that have been a breakfast staple for hundreds of years.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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Joanna Kakissis
Joanna Kakissis is a foreign correspondent based in Kyiv, Ukraine, where she reports poignant stories of a conflict that has upended millions of lives, affected global energy and food supplies and pitted NATO against Russia.
See stories by Joanna Kakissis
Hannah Bloch
Hannah Bloch is lead digital editor on NPR's international desk, overseeing the work of NPR correspondents and freelance journalists around the world.
See stories by Hannah Bloch
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