Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
Box 870370
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2026 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Check out ticket giveaway for Lord Huron. We are having a local networking issue impacting broadcast and digital channels. Engineers are working to resolve.

Cycling superstar Tadej Pogacar wins Tour de France for fifth time

NPR | By Debbie Elliott,
Christopher Harland-DunawayMichael Levitt
Published July 26, 2026 at 3:46 PM CDT

Tadej Pogacar has won the Tour de France. He's so good, some can't help but wonder if he's the greatest of all time.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Debbie Elliott
NPR National Correspondent Debbie Elliott can be heard telling stories from her native South. She covers the latest news and politics, and is attuned to the region's rich culture and history.
See stories by Debbie Elliott
Christopher Harland-Dunaway
Michael Levitt
Michael Levitt is a news assistant for All Things Considered who is based in Atlanta, Georgia. He graduated from UCLA with a B.A. in Political Science. Before coming to NPR, Levitt worked in the solar energy industry and for the National Endowment for Democracy in Washington, D.C. He has also travelled extensively in the Middle East and speaks Arabic.
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate